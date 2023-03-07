Follow us on Image Source : PTI Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister terms relationship with India 'Top Priority'

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Farhan Al-Saud termed the relationship with India a 'top priority.' He claimed that the bond between the countries has grown exponentially in the last five years. Al-Saud further stressed over the need for measurable progress in all sectors including economic and trade relationships. He said that India's Prime Miniter Narendra Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are working to see progress in the relationship between the two nations.

The relationship with India is a top priority

Saudi Foreign Minister in an interview with President of Observer Research Foundation (ORF) Samir Saran at Raisina 'Ideas Pod' said, 'The relationship with India is a top priority and we need to have measurable progress in all sectors, especially the economic and trade relationship.'

Modi and Crown Prince have a very strong working relationship

The foreign minister of Saudi Arabia further highlighted the similarities between the two supreme leaders of the nations who are result-oriented in nature. He said, 'Part of that is the very strong relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Crown Prince who have a very strong working relationship. Both of them are very similar in the sense that they both are very result oriented. They don't want just a nice talk, they want to see actual results, they want to see progress and that means that we in the government have a very clear direction,'

Emphasizing on India's rising global stature, he said, "India is a fantastically dynamic country with huge potential and we've seen that especially in the last five years, the trajectory for India is fantastic. The potential that India holds is almost unmeasurable."

Large Indian presence in Saudi Arabia

Acknowledging the fact that India has played an important role in the developmental journey of the Kingdom for several decades given the large Indian presence in Saudi Arabia, he said, "The connection has existed even before that, you know hundreds of years given the trade relationship. We're now building on that connection, on that relationship in a way that is not just benefiting both of us, it's really benefiting the international Community."

He also said that India's huge size offers great potential as a huge amount of India's trade to Europe passes through the Red Sea.

"We are of course India's most important energy partner as that's the case for traditional energies but we're also looking to continue that into the renewable era," he added.

(with inputs from ANI)

