Saudi Arabia deports 24,000 Pakistani citizens in crackdown on beggar syndicates Amid growing concerns over organised begging and criminal activities abroad, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have increased surveillance on Pakistani nationals. Pakistani officials have expressed concerns that these activities are damaging the country’s international reputation.

Islamabad:

Saudi Arabia has deported over 24,000 Pakistani nationals, accusing them of making a living through begging in the country. The information in this regard was shared by Riffat Mukhtar, Director General of Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), before a parliamentary committee.

According to the FIA, these Pakistanis primarily misused Umrah and tourist visas to beg around holy sites such as Mecca and Medina. This year alone, Saudi Arabia has sent back more than 24,000 Pakistanis on allegations of begging, while the cumulative number over the years is even higher.

According to Mukhtar, Saudi Arabia deported 24,000 Pakistanis this year for begging. Dubai sent back approximately 6,000 individuals, while Azerbaijan deported around 2,500 Pakistani beggars.

Pakistan narrowly escapes visa ban in UAE, Saudi

Earlier, a senior official in UAE said Pakistan narrowly escaped passport ban in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. UAE’s Additional Interior Secretary Salman Chaudhry said they have stopped issuing visas to Pakistani citizens.

Chaudhry said the UAE and Saudi Arabia haven’t imposed a complete ban on the Pakistani passport as removing it later would have been a difficult task. He said visas are currently being issued to blue and diplomatic passport holders.

Saudi's warning to Pakistan

In 2024, Riyadh formally urged Pakistan to prevent beggars from misusing Umrah visas to beg in Mecca and Medina. At that time, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs warned that failure to curb this practice could have serious consequences for Pakistani Umrah and Hajj pilgrims.