Saudi Arabia cuts oil prices by USD 11 per barrel, its biggest reduction in decades: How will it help India?

Riyadh:

Saudi Arabia on Monday announced the biggest ever reduction in crude oil prices for asian buyers in more than two decades, as a surge of global supply heightens competition for buyers. The move comes barely weeks after the Middle East conflict sent oil prices soaring. State-owned Saudi Aramco reduces the price of its Arab Light oil for its Asian customers by USD 11 a barrel to a USD 1.50 discount to the regional benchmark. This is Saudi Arabia’s largest monthly reduction seen in at least 26 years and the first time since 2020 that it has been priced at a discount for Asian customers.

Why does the timing matter?

The timing of the move matters, since crude prices had surged amid Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The strait holds immense importance, as approximately 20% of the world’s petroleum and liquefied natural gas passes through the narrow 39 km strait. The disruptions in supply had pushed Brent crude higher and raised concerns about global energy needs.

However, ever since the US and Iran reached an agreement to halt fighting and reopen the strait, Brent crude slumped to around USD 72 a barrel. Against this backdrop, Saudi Arabia’s aggressive pricing appears aimed at protecting market share rather than responding to a supply emergency.

The discounted prices appear to be aimed at protecting the kingdom’s share in the crude exports, which stood at around 14-15% of all global crude exports, according to a report by The Observatory of Economic Complexity.

How will it help India?

The Saudi crude price cut is a positive development for India, one of the world’s largest crude importers and among Saudi Arabia’s biggest customers.

India imports nearly 85% of its crude oil requirements and was one of the most affected by the blockade. Lower crude prices would benefit the oil refiners in India, helping improve refining margins after months of elevated oil prices squeezed profitability. It is also expected to ease inflationary pressure and provide some relief to government finances.

For manufacturers, airlines, logistics companies and transport operators, softer crude prices translate into lower operating costs, potentially benefiting consumers.

Why Saudi offers discounts for Asia?

Asia stands as the largest importer of crude oil globally and serves as Saudi Arabia's most critical market. A major portion of Saudi crude exports goes to India, China, Japan, and South Korea.

But following the Western sanctions imposed on Russia due to the war in Ukraine, Russia had redirected its discounted crude oil to Asian markets, with India and China becoming its primary buyers. This greatly reduced the kingdom's presence in the asian markets.

(Written by Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with IndiaTV Digital.)

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