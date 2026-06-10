Saronic Corsair rescues pilots after Apache chopper crash near Hormuz; all about US Navy drone boat

Washington:

A US military Apache helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, close to the coast of Oman, following an alleged attack by Iranian forces amid conflict in the Middle East. The two crew members were left stranded in the sea for around two hours following the crash. Search and rescue efforts were quickly launched by the US Navy in the area.

In a rare and significant operation, the US Navy used an unmanned surface vessel to help rescue the stranded crew. The drone boat was sent to locate the pilots in open waters and assist in their recovery.

Once the crew was found, they were transferred safely using the autonomous vessel. They were then lifted from the water by a rescue helicopter and taken to safety.

Officials said this is believed to be the first time an autonomous US Navy vessel deployed in the Middle East has been used directly in a rescue mission.

Saronic Corsair: AI-powered rescue vessel

The vessel involved was a 24-foot autonomous surface craft known as the Saronic Corsair. It is powered by artificial intelligence and designed for long-range missions at sea.

The craft can carry up to 1,000 pounds and reach speeds of around 40 miles per hour. It is also capable of travelling more than 1,000 miles without refuelling or direct human control.

Built by Texas-based Saronic Technologies, the Corsair is part of the US Navy’s Task Force 59, which focuses on using unmanned systems and AI-driven maritime technology. The company has stated plans to produce more than 20 vessels each year by 2027, with each unit costing around $1 million.

Expanding use of naval drone systems

The US Navy has been increasing its use of autonomous maritime systems in recent years. Other unmanned platforms, including the Seahawk medium unmanned surface vessel and Sea Hunter, have already been deployed in operational settings.

These systems are designed to improve maritime awareness by acting as mobile sensor platforms. They help crewed ships extend their surveillance range and monitor activity over wider ocean areas.

Manufactured by defence research firm Leidos, these underwater and surface drones are becoming a key part of modern naval operations.

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