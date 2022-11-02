Follow us on Image Source : SARAH PERSONETTE/TWITTER Twitter ad sales chief Sarah Personette steps down

Sarah Personette -- Twitter's advertising chief on Tuesday said that she had resigned from her post. The development comes after Tesla CEO Elon Musk closed the USD 44 billion twitter acquisition deal and took control of the micro-blogging platform.

Taking to Twitter, Personette said, "Hi folks, I wanted to share that I resigned on Friday from Twitter and my work access was officially cut off last night."

"It has been the greatest privilege to serve all of you as a leader and a partner. Many have heard me say this but the most important role I believe I played in the company was championing the requirements of brand safety," she added.

Personette didn't state why she had resigned from Twitter. In her tweet, she further said that the new administration understands the importance of holding up the standards of GARM.

"On to the most important part of this tweet, all of you. To my team, as you know I usually have a lot of words but there are no words to describe the honor I feel in being able to build with all of you," Personette said.

"Remember that we create the organization we want to be a part of. No one else. @jpmaheu @stephanieprager @meghaley6 @ajos @ThomHorton @KatieMuscio like a golden era of teams to be able to run alongside all of you," she added.

Meanwhile, hours later of Personette's tweet, Elon Musk announced a new version of "Twitter Blue" where he planned to charge USD 8 a month for Twitter's subscription service with priority in replies, mentions, and searches.

Taking to Twitter, Musk said, "Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for USD 8/month."

This announcement came after various media reports revealed that Twitter is planning to charge users USD 19.99 (over Rs 1600) for the new Twitter Blue subscription that brings extra features like edit and undoing tweets.

Tesla CEO further added that the new service will get the users "Priority in replies, mentions and search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam - Ability to post long video & audio - Half as many ads."

"Price adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity," he tweeted.

Musk also said that the new service will give Twitter a revenue stream to reward content creators.

(With inputs from ANI)

