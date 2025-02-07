Santorini hit by multiple earthquakes, Greek government declares state of emergency

Follow us on Image Source : AP People, disturbed by the continuous tremors, have stepped out of their homes.

Santorini, one of Greece's most popular tourist destinations, has been rattled by a series of powerful undersea earthquakes over the past week, prompting the Greek government to declare a state of emergency on Thursday. The latest tremor, measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale, struck late Wednesday, marking the most intense earthquake since seismic activity began on January 31. The government's emergency declaration is aimed at facilitating a quicker response by providing authorities with faster access to state resources.

Pavlos Marinakis, a government spokesperson, confirmed that emergency services have been mobilised to assist the island and surrounding areas. “Fire departments, police, coast guards, armed forces, and emergency medical services have been reinforced with additional personnel and specialised equipment,” Marinakis said.

Though the tremors have caused minimal structural damage, the ongoing seismic activity has led to widespread fear among residents and tourists. Thousands have been evacuated, with many choosing to flee to the Greek mainland via ferries. Municipal authorities have cordoned off certain areas in the island’s cliff-top towns, which are vulnerable to potential rockslides. Crews have also inspected school buildings, which have remained closed since the earthquakes began.

Seismologists have stated that the tremors are not related to volcanic activity in the Aegean Sea, though they have yet to rule out the possibility of a stronger earthquake. Vassilis K. Karastathis, director of research at the National Observatory of Athens, emphasized that there is no clear indication that the seismic activity is diminishing. "We have not seen any signs that it is heading toward a regression," he remarked.

In the face of this uncertainty, Santorini's Orthodox Church has called for residents to support one another during these difficult times. Metropolitan Bishop Amphilochios of Thira urged the islanders to maintain their communal spirit and face the current crisis together. Despite the challenges, the community remains hopeful that they will recover and rebuild with time and effort.

(PTI inputs)