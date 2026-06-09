Same war, different endgames: How US, Israel drifted apart on handling Iran, Lebanon and Hezbollah

Washington:

Recent strikes across Lebanon and Iran have exposed growing differences between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu over how to handle the ongoing conflict. While both leaders initially appeared aligned in their approach, their priorities have begun to diverge.

Trump had warned Israel against escalating attacks on Beirut during operations linked to the war with Hezbollah. Despite this, Israel went ahead with a strike, prompting retaliation from Iran, which launched ballistic missiles at Israel for the first time since a recent ceasefire period. Israel responded with its own strike on Iran, even as Washington continued delicate negotiations with Tehran.

Rising tensions over Lebanon strikes

The situation worsened after renewed fighting in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah, despite earlier ceasefire announcements. Iran has insisted that any wider regional agreement must include a full halt to attacks in Lebanon, while Israel argues that operations there must continue until the threat from Hezbollah is fully removed.

Trump has reportedly pushed for restraint, worried that continued escalation could disrupt negotiations with Iran and affect global fuel prices. He is also under domestic pressure to avoid another long Middle East conflict ahead of upcoming elections. In contrast, Netanyahu faces pressure at home to show military success against Israel’s adversaries while managing relations with its key ally in Washington.

Competing political pressures

The disagreement also reflects domestic political concerns in both countries. Trump is dealing with criticism over rising fuel costs and fears of deeper US involvement in a prolonged regional war. His priority has been to stabilise markets and reach a quick diplomatic outcome with Iran.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, is under pressure from Israeli voters who want decisive action after years of conflict triggered by the October 7 attacks involving Hamas. Despite heavy military operations, both Hezbollah and Iran’s government structures remain intact, adding to domestic frustration in Israel.

Fragile alliance under strain

Although officials on both sides have tried to downplay the disagreements, tensions have become more visible. Trump has privately expressed frustration over Israeli strikes that risk undermining diplomatic talks, while still acknowledging Israel’s right to respond to attacks. Netanyahu, however, maintains that coordination with Washington remains strong and that Israel is acting in self-defence.

Experts say such disagreements are not unusual between close allies, but what makes this moment different is how openly the differences are now being expressed. While both leaders continue to insist on cooperation, their strategies for dealing with Iran, Lebanon and Hezbollah are clearly not fully aligned.

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