Salman Rushdie stabbing case: New Jersey man Hadi Matar convicted of attempted murder by New York court

A New Jersey man, Hadi Matar, was convicted on Friday of attempted murder for his brutal knife attack on author Salman Rushdie during a 2022 lecture in New York.

The jury, which deliberated for less than two hours, also found Matar, 27, guilty of assault for injuring another individual on stage during the attack at the Chautauqua Institution.

Matar now faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, with sentencing set for April 23.