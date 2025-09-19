Sadiq Khan 'among the worst': Trump says he barred London Mayor from UK state banquet Donald Trump also labelled Sadiq Khan as one of the "worst mayors in the world", alleging that the London Mayor is doing a "terrible job".

London:

US President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed London Mayor Sadiq Khan and said he had personally asked officials to ensure that he is not invited to the state banquet during his visit to the United Kingdom (UK). Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One.

"I didn't want him there, I asked for him not to be there, I don't want that....Sadiq Khan the mayor of London wasn't welcomed, and he did not attend… It was requested that he not attend," said Trump.

Trump also labelled Khan as one of the "worst mayors in the world", alleging that the London Mayor is doing a "terrible job", pointing out that the law and order situation in the UK's capital has vastly deteriorated.

"Crime in London is through the roof... He is the equivalent of the mayor of Chicago. Mayor Khan has done a terrible job. On immigration, he’s a disaster. I’ve not liked him for a long time," he said.

Trump's attacks on Khan

This is not the first time that Trump has attacked the London Mayor. During his visit to Scotland in July, Trump called Khan a 'nasty person' and said that he is not a 'big fan' of the London Mayor. "I’m not a fan of your mayor. I think he’s done a terrible job," Trump had said.

Later, Khan welcomed Trump's remark and said the US President would witness how diversity can make someone stronger when he visits London. "Perhaps these are the reasons why a record number of Americans have applied for British citizenship under his Presidency," his office had said.

Khan, a three-time London Mayor

Khan, a 53-year-old Pakistani-origin, is a three-time London Mayor. In May last year, he registered his third victory after securing 10,88,225 votes in the local elections. He had defeated Conservative candidate Susan Hall, who received 8,12,397 votes.