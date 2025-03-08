Russian strikes kill 20 in Ukraine as US halts intelligence sharing, military assistance to Kyiv Soon after the US stopped its military assistance and intelligence sharing with Kyiv, Russian forces, in their first attack, destroyed Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure on Friday.

Russia strikes Ukraine: In Russia's latest strikes on Ukraine, 20 people were killed, while 30 others were injured, the officials said on Saturday. The strikes targeted Ukraine's eastern city of Dobropillia overnight as Russian forces attacked Dobropillia with ballistic missiles, inflicting huge damage to an eight-story building, the ministry claims. The ministry also underscored that three civilians were killed in the Kharkiv region in the northeast.

Zelenskyy's response on latest Russian attacks

According to media reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in response to the Russian strikes, said, "Such strikes show that Russia's objectives have not changed. Therefore, it is crucial to continue to do our best to protect lives, strengthen our air defences, and increase sanctions against Russia. Everything that helps Putin finance the war must collapse."

Notably, Russian forces, in their first attack, destroyed Ukraine's energy and gas infrastructure on Friday after the US paused its military and intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

Earlier, in a post on X, Zelenskyy said that "a lot of work" will be done with its partners to "accelerate" peace with Russia.

"We continue working with partners who seek peace just as we do, focusing on the necessary steps. Next week, there will be a lot of work here in Europe, with the U.S., and in Saudi Arabia—we are preparing a meeting to accelerate peace and strengthen the foundations of security," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Trump considers sanctions on Russia

US President Donald Trump said he is "strongly considering large-scale banking sanctions and tariffs" on Russia until a "ceasefire and a final peace settlement agreement" with Ukraine is reached.

Meanwhile, Ukraine and the United States have indicated they will meet in Saudi Arabia next week to discuss a framework for ending Russia's war. Zelenskyy said on Thursday that he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday for a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman before bilateral talks with US officials.

(With inputs from agencies)

