'Kursk provocation failed to stop Russia's Donetsk goal, ready for peace deal if Ukraine...': Putin

Moscow: Ukraine's "provocation" in Russia's Kursk region has failed to stop the Russian military from advancing in Ukraine's Donetsk region, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday. Putin, on a trip to Russia's Tuva region, said Russian forces were reclaiming territory in the Donbas "by square kilometres" and the Ukrainian incursion force in the Kursk region there would "be dealt with."

"If the combat stop, the Ukrainian authorities would have to cancel the martial law. They would need to hold presidential elections immediately after the cancellation of the martial law. The incumbent (Ukrainian) authorities are not ready for that. The chances for reelection are very scarce for them. Therefore they are not interested in the end of hostilities. Therefore they have started the provocation in the Kursk region and earlier attempted a similar provocation in Belgorod region," Putin said.

"Enemy failed to achieve its primary goal": Putin

"The concept was to halt our offensive in the main areas in Donbass. The outcome is known, yes, our people face a difficult ordeal, especially in Kursk region. But the enemy failed to achieve its primary goal to stop our offensive in Donbass," he added.

Further, the Russian President said that he prefers peace talks but added his forces have to deal with the bandits who penetrated into Russian territory. "I am sure that this provocation will fail, too. And I think that after that a genuine wish to switch over to the peace talks will appear in order to solve these issues by peaceful means. We never rejected this. But of course, we have to deal with those bandits who penetrated into the territory of the Russian Federation."

Russian leader met school students in Kyzyl, the capital of Russia's Tuva Republic, southeastern Siberia. He spoke during an "open lesson" branded as "Talk about important things", the format introduced in the Russian schools after Moscow launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine. The aim is to familiarise the students with Russian traditional and moral values and to be brought up in the spirit of Russian patriotism.

