Russian President Vladimir Putin is a lavish spender: A look at his expensive collection

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is at war these days with Ukraine, has always appeared as a tough man, with his nation first policy. Putin has always projected himself as a serious leader, keeping his nation's interest at the front but very few know that he leads a lavish lifestyle. He has an enviable collection of clothes, watches etc. Let's take a look.

Out of his wide collection, Putin has a Rs 10 lakh jacket, Rs 3 crore watch, Rs 2.5 lakh track suit, say reports.

The 69-year-old Russian President till date goes to hunting shirtless and is an horse-riding expert. Putin, though at war with neibhour Ukraine, still does not compromise with his lifestyle.

According to reports, in one of his recent rallies, he was seen wearing a Rs 10 lakh Loro Piana jacket. Putin also has a designer Kiton's roll-neck jumper costing Rs 2.5 lakh.

Putin also owns Rs 100 billion property which is situated on the banks of Black Sea. Apart from this, he has a luxury yatch worth over Rs 700 crore.

The cost of his suits starts from Rs 4 lakh. Putin usually wears black suit with a red tie.

The most expensive watch which Putin has is worth Rs 3 crore.

Putin's favourite clothing brand is Brioni while he prefer Salvatore Ferragamo or John Lobb's shoes.

More than clothes, Putin has an ace collection of watches worth Rs 4.55 crore. The costliest watch that he owns is of TOURBOGRAPH brand which is worth Rs 3 crore, say reports.

Putin's gymn wear is also very expensive as during one of the photoshoots, he was spotted wearing Rs 2.5 lakh track suit.

