Russian President Vladimir Putin is a lavish spender: A look at his expensive collection

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is at war these days with Ukraine, has always appeared as a tough man, with his nation first policy. Putin has always projected himself as a serious leader, keeping his nation's interest at the front but very few know that he leads a lavish lifestyle. He has an enviable collection of clothes, watches etc. Let's take a look.
From expensive watch, suits collection to lavish property, private yatch, Putin owns it all
- Out of his wide collection, Putin has a Rs 10 lakh jacket, Rs 3 crore watch, Rs 2.5 lakh track suit, say reports.
- The 69-year-old Russian President till date goes to hunting shirtless and is an horse-riding expert. Putin, though at war with neibhour Ukraine, still does not compromise with his lifestyle.
- According to reports, in one of his recent rallies, he was seen wearing a Rs 10 lakh Loro Piana jacket. Putin also has a designer Kiton's roll-neck jumper costing Rs 2.5 lakh.
- Putin also owns Rs 100 billion property which is situated on the banks of Black Sea. Apart from this, he has a luxury yatch worth over Rs 700 crore.
- The cost of his suits starts from Rs 4 lakh. Putin usually wears black suit with a red tie.
- The most expensive watch which Putin has is worth Rs 3 crore.
- Putin's favourite clothing brand is Brioni while he prefer Salvatore Ferragamo or John Lobb's shoes.
- More than clothes, Putin has an ace collection of watches worth Rs 4.55 crore. The costliest watch that he owns is of TOURBOGRAPH brand which is worth Rs 3 crore, say reports.
- Putin's gymn wear is also very expensive as during one of the photoshoots, he was spotted wearing Rs 2.5 lakh track suit.
