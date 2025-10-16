'Russian oil supplies beneficial for Indian economy': Moscow responds to Trump's oil trade claims Russian envoy Denis Alipov stated that India’s energy cooperation with Moscow is in line with its national interests. The government reiterated that its import policies are guided by consumer priorities and the need to ensure energy security.

New Delhi:

Hours after US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him India would stop buying oil from Russia, Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov responded, stating that India’s energy cooperation with Moscow continues to align with its national interests.

When asked if India would continue importing Russian oil, Alipov said, "This is a question for the Indian government. The Indian government prioritises the national interest, and our energy cooperation is very much in line with those interests."

What Trump said on India's oil trade with Russia

Trump had told reporters that Modi had assured him India would end Russian oil imports, a step the United States has long been advocating.

“He (PM Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big step. Now we’re going to get China to do the same thing,” Trump said.

India's response

In response, New Delhi stressed that India’s energy decisions are driven by consumer interests, focusing on price stability and supply security. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "India is a significant importer of oil and gas. It has been our consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario. Our import policies are guided entirely by this objective.”

The MEA added, “Ensuring stable energy prices and secure supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy. This includes broadening our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions.”

The United States has been urging India to reduce oil imports from Russia, which currently accounts for about one-third of India’s total crude imports, arguing that such purchases support Moscow’s economy and enable it to sustain the war in Ukraine.

Trump, however, acknowledged that India’s transition away from Russian oil would take time but expressed confidence that the process was underway. “He’s not buying his oil from Russia. He can’t do it immediately. It’s a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over soon," the US President said.