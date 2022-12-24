Russia: At least 20 killed in nursing home fire in Kemerovo

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Russia: At least 20 killed in fire at nursing home.

Russia fire news : Russia’s emergencies ministry said today (December 24) that 20 people were killed in a fire at a nursing home in the Siberian city of Kemerovo. The fire broke out before dawn in the two-story wooden building in the city 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles) east of Moscow.

The cause was not immediately determined but news reports said the building was heated by stoves.

It was not clear how many people lived at the privately run facility or how many were in the building when the fire started.

(With AP inputs)

