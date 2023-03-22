Russian missile slammed into apartment building in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia I Zelenskyy shares chilling video

Follow us on Image Source : @ZELENSKYYUA/TWITTER Russian missile slammed into an apartment building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

Russia-Ukraine war updates: Hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping left Moscow on Wednesday after yielding no breakthrough in the most touted Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, President Putin escalated fresh attacks on the already war-torn nation.

According to the video shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it showed a Russian missile slammed into an apartment building in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia. As per the details shared with the post, the President claimed that the fresh attack killed at least one person. He said the attack came after Moscow’s forces launched exploding drones before dawn that killed another seven at a student dormitory near Kyiv.

Over 25 people injured

Ukrainian media showed charred apartments on several stories of the affected buildings, with flames billowing from some of them. Two children were among the wounded, said Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatolii Kurtiev, adding that 25 needed hospital treatment, with three in critical condition.

“Russia is shelling the city with bestial savagery,” Zelenskyy wrote to accompany the video. “Residential areas where ordinary people and children live are being fired at.”

He appealed for countries to increase pressure on the Kremlin to give up its invasion of Ukraine.

Xi's Moscow and Kishida's Kyiv visit yield no breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine peace deal

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ended their trips to Russia and Ukraine respectively on Wednesday, with no major breakthrough achieved by either of them.

Xi, who landed in Moscow on a three-day visit, was expected to broker a much-awaited Russia-Ukraine peace deal. On the other hand, Kishida, who was on a two-day trip to India, left the war-torn nation in a private chartered plane. The trip was touted as a surprise visit-- a similar one by US President Joe Biden last month.

Before Xi left Beijing, it was expected that he would keep the Russia-Ukraine peace deal on top of his agenda. Although a joint statement released by Russia and China mentioned that both leaders had a crucial meeting dedicated to the ongoing war, the outcome did not lead to any breakthrough.

A similar outcome was also glimpsed in Kyiv, where the Japanese PM met his Ukrainian excellency Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

