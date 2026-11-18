All 19 people on board a Russian military transport aircraft were killed after it crashed in western Siberia. According to Al Jazeera, preliminary findings point to equipment failure that caused the crash in an unpopulated area near the city of Kemerovo, roughly 3,000 kilometres east of Moscow. The aircraft, an Antonov An-12 transport plane, is a four-engine turboprop aircraft. It usually operates with a six-person crew, but 19 people were aboard when the incident occurred.

Emergency response at the scene

Regional Governor Ilya Seredyuk visited the site near the village of Yagunovo. In a video posted on Telegram showing the crash site near the village of Yagunovo, Seredyuk said the aircraft had been flying through the region when it crashed.

According to Seredyuk, emergency crews put out the fire sparked by the impact and are currently helping with the recovery and investigation.

A commission deployed to crash site

The Russian Defence Ministry said a commission from the Russian Aerospace Forces had been deployed to the crash site to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"A commission from the Russian Aerospace Forces is working at the site to establish all the circumstances of the incident," the ministry's statement.

Meanwhile, air force experts are investigating the cause of the crash, with initial findings pointing to a possible equipment failure.

Russia's Investigative Committee launches inquiry

Meanwhile, Russia's Investigative Committee, the country's top criminal investigation agency, has launched an inquiry into possible violations of flight safety regulations. Such investigations are standard procedure following aircraft crashes in the country.

All you need to know about Antonov An-12

The Antonov An-12 is a Soviet-built, four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft that has been in service since the late 1950s. More than 1,000 units were manufactured, with some still operating in Russia and other countries. The An-12 typically has a crew of six.

The latest incident comes after another Russian military aircraft crash in September, when a Tupolev Tu-95 aircraft went down in the eastern Amur region, killing six crew members and injuring another, Al Jazeera reported.

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