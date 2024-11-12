Tuesday, November 12, 2024
     
Russian doctor sentenced to over 5 years for Ukraine war criticism, public backlash grows

Russian paediatrician Nadezhda Buyanova receives a 5-1/2-year prison sentence for alleged anti-war comments on Ukraine. The case highlighted increasing public denunciations and growing dissent within Russia.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Moscow Updated on: November 12, 2024 23:27 IST
Doctor Nadezhda Buyanova Russian army
Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO Doctor Nadezhda Buyanova accused of discrediting the Russian army appears in Moscow court.

Moscow paediatrician Nadezhda Buyanova, 68, was sentenced to 5-1/2 years in a penal colony after a patient’s mother publicly accused her of making critical remarks about Russian troops in Ukraine. Buyanova denied the claims, but prosecutors argued she spread “fakes” about the Russian army.

Growing trend of public denunciations

Buyanova's case reflected a rise in political criticism in Russia, which has prosecuted more than 1,000 people for anti-war speeches since the Ukraine conflict began, with 21 criminal cases based on criticism and others facing punishment, according to rights group OVDInfo as quoted by news agency Reuters.

Courtroom outrage and public support

Buyanova’s supporters filled the courtroom, wearing T-shirts with her image, calling the verdict "shameful.” Her lawyer, Oskar Cherdzhiev, condemned the sentence as "monstrously cruel." An open letter from Russian doctors and a plea for his release has received widespread support.

