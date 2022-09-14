Follow us on Image Source : AP Putin's ally Ivan Pechorin found dead, 9th Russian oligarch to die mysteriously since January

Highlights Russian businessman Ivan Pechorin was found dead in a mysterious condition in Vladivostok.

He was the top manager for the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic.

According to Russian state media, Pechorin drowned on September 10 near Cape Ignatyev.

Russian businessman Ivan Pechorin was found dead in a mysterious condition in Vladivostok, the latest in a string of mysterious deaths among Russian executives. He was Russian President Vladimir Putin's close aide, and the top manager for the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, reported CNN.

"On September 12, 2022, it became known about the tragic death of our colleague, Ivan Pechorin, Managing Director for the Aviation Industry of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic," the company said in a statement on Monday (September 12).

According to Russian state media, Pechorin drowned on September 10 near Cape Ignatyev in Vladivostok. He is at least the ninth prominent Russian businessman to have reportedly died by suicide or in unexplained accidents since late January.

Reports of such mysterious deaths of Russian executives are not new. Out of all the businessmen who have died in the last 6 months in Russia, six were reportedly close to Vladimir Putin. They were associated with Russia's two largest energy companies.

Lukoil's chairman Ravil Maganov died this week after falling out of the window of a hospital in Moscow, according to Russian state news agency TASS. Lukoil confirmed the death on Thursday in a statement published on its website.

Another top Lukoil manager, Alexander Subbotin, was found dead near Moscow in May after reportedly visiting a shaman, TASS reported. Two more Russian businessmen with links to Gazprom died in apparent murder-suicide incidents in April.

Also Read: Putin sacks top general following crushing defeat in eastern Ukraine

Latest World News