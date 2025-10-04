Russian airstrike hits passenger train in Ukraine's Sumy region, 30 injured Russian airstrike hits passenger train in Ukraine's Sumy region, several injured

Kyiv:

At least 30 people were injured in a Russian drone strike on a railway station in Ukraine’s Sumy region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, “A savage Russian drone strike on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region. All emergency services are already on the scene and have begun helping people. All information about the injured is being established. So far, we know of at least 30 victims. Preliminary reports indicate that both Ukrzaliznytsia staff and passengers were at the site of the strike.”

Regional governor Oleh Hryhorov confirmed that a train bound for Kyiv had been hit. He said medics and rescue teams were working at the location.

Photographs shared by Zelenskyy and Hryhorov show a passenger carriage engulfed in flames.