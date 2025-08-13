Russia wants Ukraine's full withdrawal from Donetsk, but won't allow it: Zelenskyy Ukraine conflict: Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Ukraine will neither withdraw from Donetsk nor any other region of the country calling the move 'unconstitutional'. The Ukrainian President also claimed that Vladimir Putin presented his demand during a meeting with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Kyiv:

Ahead of the meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska later this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday (local time) said that Moscow has demanded the complete withdrawal of Kyiv from the entire eastern region of Donetsk as a part of the ceasefire deal.

Zelenskyy, however, said Ukraine will neither withdraw from Donetsk nor any other region of the country, including Donbas, calling the move 'unconstitutional'. The Ukrainian President further claimed that Putin presented his demand during a meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

"And that, probably, Putin wants us to leave Donbas. That is, it didn’t sound like America wants us to leave," Zelenskyy said, as reported by Associated Press. "We will not leave Donbas. We cannot do this. Everyone forgets the first part - our territories are illegally occupied."

Trump, Putin to meet in Alaska

US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will meet in Alaska on August 15, where the two will discuss the ceasefire deal. The Ukraine conflict broke out in February 2022 after Putin launched a full-scale invasion, citing security threats.

Earlier, Trump suggested that Russia and Ukraine may 'swap territories', a proposal that was rejected by Zelenskyy. Launching a fierce attack on Putin, Zelenskyy said the Russian leader fears sanctions and he is "trying to sell the cessation of killings at the highest possible price".

'Won't allow second partition of Ukraine'

Zelenskyy has stressed that he will never allow the 'second partition' of Ukraine. "We must end the war with a dignified peace, based on a clear and reliable security architecture. Our partners are ready to help us with this," Zelenskyy had said.

A White House official, meanwhile, had earlier said that Trump is also considering inviting Zelenskyy for the meeting on Friday, but it remains unclear whether Ukraine would take part in the summit in Alaska.