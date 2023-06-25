Russia: Wagner chief Prigozhin will move to Belarus after negotiations; Kremlin drops mutiny charges

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russia Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin (L) and President Vladimir Putin

WAGNER mutiny: In a major development on Saturday, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the private paramilitary group, Wagner, announced to halt of his operation to oust the Russian regime after striking an apparent deal brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Although Prigozhin, a top and trustworthy ally of President Vladimir Putin, asserted his decision came in order to avoid "bloodshed" in the country, however, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Wagner's boss has signed contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry to avoid similar situations.

"An agreement was reached that PMC Wagner troops would return to their camps and places of deployment. Some of them, if they wish to do so, can later ink contracts with the Defense Ministry," state news agency TASS quoted Peskov as saying. "It also applies to fighters, who decided against taking part in this ‘armed mutiny," he added.

Mutiny called off within 24 hours

It is worth mentioning Russia witnessed a series of dramatic events on Saturday after Prigozhin called for mutiny-- in the latest event that demonstrated a feud between the country's official and private armies publically. Subsequently, multiple videos showed Wagner fighters capturing the city of Rostov before racing north in convoy, transporting tanks and armoured trucks and smashing through barricades set up to stop them. Later, multiple media reports also claimed oil depots and crucial buildings were blown by the private armed group.

Putin's desperate call to Wagner

Amid the dramatic situation, President Putin appeared on national television channels where he asserted that the country was fighting against "some people" who unfortunately called for mutiny against their own country. The Russian President condemned Wagner's boss's act and dubbed his statements called for an armed civil conflict on Russian territory. "Prigozhin’s statements and actions effectively constitute calls for an armed civil conflict on Russian territory and a stab in the back of Russian servicemen fighting with pro-Nazi Ukrainian forces."

"I appeal to the Russians, the military and law enforcement agencies, and to those who were pushed onto the path of armed rebellion by deceit and threats. Russia is waging a hard struggle for its future, the entire military and information machine of the West is directed against Russia," he added. "Any strife must be discarded during the period of the special operation, now the fate of our people is being decided. We faced betrayal, exorbitant ambitions led to the betrayal of Russia," stressed the Russian President.

Criminal cases will be dropped against Prigozhin

According to the Russian state news agency, a criminal case over charges of organization of armed mutiny was initiated against Wagner PMC founder after his Telegram channel published his claims that the Russian Defense Ministry hit PMC units with airstrikes and his calls for supporters to rise against the national government. Also, the news agency claimed that the ministry has refuted the claims of capturing any military buildings. The Ministry added that Russian forces continue to carry out missions in the special military operation area.

However, after holding negotiations on Saturday night, Kremlin said all the charges will be dropped. Peskov said the fighters will sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense and will not face legal action for taking part in the march, adding that the Kremlin has "always respected their heroic deeds" on the front lines, CNN reported.

Also Read: Putin calls to 'crush' armed mutiny as Prigozhin vows to oust top brass, says 'stab in the back' of military

Latest World News