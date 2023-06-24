As mutiny intensifies in Russia, Wagner forces take control of military facilities in Voronezh | REPORTS

Follow us on Image Source : AP Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

Mutiny intensifies in Russia: As the crisis situation intensifies following a mutiny led by the Wagner Group chief, reports are showing that the mercenary group has taken control of all military facilities in Voronezh city, located halfway between Moscow and Rostov-on-Don.

BBC reported that an official statement is yet to come from Voronezh city officials, while Voronezh region governor Aleksandr Gusev said that the country's military are carrying out the required “operational and combat measures”.

The news of a burning fuel tank was also confirmed by Gusev. "In Voronezh, a burning fuel tank is being extinguished at an oil depot on the Dimitrov street. More than 100 firefighters and 30 vehicles are on site. According to the first data, there are no victims,” CNN quoted him as saying. He did not reveal the reason of the fire.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that his forces took down a helicopter that fired on a civilian column, accusing Russian military chief of staff of attacking right in the middle of civilian cars, reports CNN. These claims have not been verified.

Meanwhile, Russian security forces have cordoned off the Wagner centre in St. Petersburg after Prigozhin's armed rebellion and declared a “counterterrorist regime" in Moscow and its surroundings, with restricted freedoms and enhanced security.

Earlier, the Wagner group, led by Prigozhin, had claimed that his troops have taken control of Rostov-on-Don, a key Russian city. Numerous videos have emerged on social media that showed armed soldiers surrounding the military headquarters in the city.

The Wagner boss claimed that the agitated forces already crossed the border from war-torn Ukraine and entered Russia where the armed group was prepared to go "all the way" against Moscow's military.

According to the Russian state news agency, TASS, a criminal case over charges of organization of armed mutiny, with a sentence of upto 20 years, was initiated against Wagner PMC founder after his Telegram channel published his claims that the Russian Defense Ministry hit PMC units with airstrikes and his calls for supporters to rise against the national government.

In this situation, President Vladimir Putin, while addressing the nation asserted that the country was fighting against "some people" who unfortunately called for mutiny against their own country.

The Russian President condemned Wagner's boss's act and dubbed his statements called for an armed civil conflict on Russian territory. "Prigozhin’s statements and actions effectively constitute calls for an armed civil conflict on Russian territory and a stab in the back of Russian servicemen fighting with pro-Nazi Ukrainian forces."

"Any strife must be discarded during the period of the special operation, now the fate of our people is being decided. We faced betrayal, exorbitant ambitions led to the betrayal of Russia," stressed the Russian President.

In response to Putin's address to the nation, Prigozhin, in an audio message on his Telegram channel, called the group as 'patriots' and that the President was "deeply mistaken" about betraying the motherland.

“We do not want the country to live on in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov voiced that President was informed about the situation around Prigozhin and "necessary measures are being taken."

