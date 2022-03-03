'Sit down with me at negotiating table, I don't bite': Zelenskyy tells Putin

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Left) and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

As the second round of delegation-level talks between Russia and Ukraine take place in Belarus, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked counterpart Vladimir Putin to sit down with him at the negotiating table and talk to him.

Asking Putin to get off Ukraine's land, Zelenskyy said, "If you don't want to leave now - sit down with me at the negotiating table, I'm free. But not by 30 meters, like with Macron, Scholz - I'm a neighbor! I don't bite. I'm a normal man, sit down with me, talk to me, what are you afraid of?"

Zelenskyy remarks have come as talks are taking place in Belarus to find a solution to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Putin spoke to French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier today and told him that any attempts by Kyiv to delay negotiations would result in Moscow adding more items to its list of demands. Putin said that Russia's goal is Ukraine's demilitarisation and neutral status.

Putin said that the goals of Russia's operation in Ukraine - its demilitarization and neutral status - will be achieved in any case, the Kremlin said, Reuters reported.

He added that any attempts by Kyiv to delay negotiations would result in Moscow adding more items to its list of demands.

The Russian President has also said that Moscow's military advance in Ukraine is' going to plan'.

