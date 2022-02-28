Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Zelensky demands 'immediate' EU membership

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a media conference at an Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has demanded an 'immediate' European Union (EU) membership for Ukraine, amid an invasion bid by Russia. Moscow's offensive against Ukraine has entered 5th day on Monday even though proposed talks between a delegation of both the countries are taking place in Belarus.

Though talks have been proposed, provocative statements from both sides continue to come and are further deteriorating the situation.

On one side, there is Russia which has put its nuclear deterrent force on standby due to increasing provocation from the West, Europe and Ukraine warning Russia troops to run if they want to save their lives.

Damage is taking place to both sides as Russia is mainly targeting Ukrainian cities with missiles, while Ukrainian defence forces are using drone attacks.

Ukraine has demanded an immediate ceasefire and also approached the International Court of Justice (CJI) against Russia.

The U.S. and some European countries said they were dramatically upping their deliveries of weapons to Ukraine, including more Stinger missiles and fighter jets.

