Monday, February 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Zelensky demands 'immediate' EU membership

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Zelensky demands 'immediate' EU membership

Tensions over Ukraine escalated further after Russian President Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces on increased alert, and Zelenskyy calling EU demanding immediate membership for Kyiv.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Published on: February 28, 2022 16:08 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a
Image Source : AP

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a media conference at an Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has demanded an 'immediate' European Union (EU) membership for Ukraine, amid an invasion bid by Russia. Moscow's offensive against Ukraine has entered 5th day on Monday even though proposed talks between a delegation of both the countries are taking place in Belarus.

Though talks have been proposed, provocative statements from both sides continue to come and are further deteriorating the situation.

On one side, there is Russia which has put its nuclear deterrent force on standby due to increasing provocation from the West, Europe and Ukraine warning Russia troops to run if they want to save their lives.

Damage is taking place to both sides as Russia is mainly targeting Ukrainian cities with missiles, while Ukrainian defence forces are using drone attacks.

Ukraine has demanded an immediate ceasefire and also approached the International Court of Justice (CJI) against Russia.

The U.S. and some European countries said they were dramatically upping their deliveries of weapons to Ukraine, including more Stinger missiles and fighter jets.

ALSO READNext 24 hours crucial for Ukraine: President Zelensky tells Boris Johnson as war with Russia continues

ALSO READRussia sent 400 mercenaries to Kyiv to assassinate Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Latest World News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News