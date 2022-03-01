'Today we pay just for the desire to be equal', says Ukrainian Prez Zelensky to European Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky virtually addresses European Parliament

Highlights Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the European Parliament today.

He addressed all nations of the EU and said that he had to pay 'a high price' for this gathering.

He received a standing ovation from all members present in the Parliament.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday addressed the European Parliament, addressing the ongoing tensions in Ukraine with Russian invasion. He addressed all nations of the European Union and said that he had to pay 'a high price' for this gathering. He said that the people of Ukraine and strong and that nobody can break them.

"I am glad that we have united all of you, the countries of the European Union, today, but I did not know that it would have such a high price – it's a tragedy for me, for every Ukrainian, for our country", he said.

"Today we pay for values, for rights, for freedom, just for the desire to be equal, the same as you, we pay with our best people, the strongest, extraordinary Ukrainians", he further added.

He received a standing ovation from all members present in the Parliament. "We're fighting for our land & our freedom despite the fact that all our cities are now blocked. Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians." he said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine urged the European Union to make it a part. Soon after Zelensky's address to the Parliament, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba tweeted, "The best decision the EU can make now is to accept Ukraine as a new full-fledged member of the European Union without delay. Historic times require big and historic decisions which can change the flow of events. This step is exactly such a decision."

On Monday, Zelensky had signed the application for Ukraine to become a part of the European Union. The move came right after Ukraine and Russia held talks in Belarus.

Latest World News