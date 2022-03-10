Russia Ukraine War: US VP Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia

Follow us on Image Source : AP US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a joint press conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda on the occasion of their meeting at Belwelder Palace, in Warsaw, Poland.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday embraced calls for an international war crimes investigation of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and the bombing of civilians, including a maternity hospital.

Speaking in Warsaw, where she is demonstrating U.S. support for NATO's eastern flank allies, Harris expressed outrage over the bombing Wednesday of the maternity hospital and scenes of bloodied pregnant women being evacuated.

“Absolutely there should be an investigation, and we should all be watching,” said Harris. Standing alongside Harris, Polish President Andrzej Duda said “it is obvious to us that in Ukraine Russians are committing war crimes.”

Meanwhile, Germany’s foreign minister said her country had “a historic responsibility” to protect peace in the Balkans, as she drew a parallel between the bloody breakup of former Yugoslavia in the 1990s and Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers was conducted 'in a civilized manner despite the difficulties' in Turkey. Cavusoglu took part as a facilitator in the highest-level Russian-Ukrainian talks since the start of the war in Ukraine. He added that he had not expected “miracles” from the first meeting, which ended without a breakthrough.

