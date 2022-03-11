Friday, March 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty below 16,500
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. US Senate approves financial package of USD 13.6 billion in Ukraine aid

US Senate approves financial package of USD 13.6 billion in Ukraine aid

The bill was moved swiftly through Congress, passing the House less than 24 hours after it was unveiled on Wednesday. The Senate's vote comes after the bill was introduced.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Washington Published on: March 11, 2022 12:23 IST
russia ukraine news, russia ukraine live
Image Source : AP

Refugees stay in a group after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova, Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Amid the ongoing tensions in Russia and Ukraine. the US Senate has passed a massive bill to fund the government and provide new Ukraine-related aid, media reports said on Friday. The US Senators voted 68-31 on the bill, which includes USD 1.5 trillion in government funding and USD 13.6 billion in aid tied to Ukraine, The Hill reported. The bill can now be sent to US President Joe Biden, to be signed into law.

The bill was moved swiftly through Congress, passing the House less than 24 hours after it was unveiled on Wednesday. The Senate's vote comes after the bill was introduced. US media reports said roughly half of the aid package, will go to the Pentagon so it can deploy troops to the region and send defense equipment to Ukraine.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, "The people of Ukraine need our immediate help and this omnibus is the quickest and most direct way of getting them the help fast."

"The Ukrainian people are fighting for their lives and fighting for the survival of their young democracy. Congress has a moral obligation to stand behind them as they resist the evils of Vladimir Putin and his campaign of carnage," he said.

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Why does India stand neutral on Russia Ukraine crisis? PM Modi explains

Also Read: White House warns of chemical attack by Russia, latter says US funding bio weapon labs in Ukraine

Latest World News

Assembly ELECTIONS RESULT 2022

Uttar Pradesh
Punjab
Uttarakhand
Goa
Manipur
Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News