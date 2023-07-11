Russia-Ukraine war: US President Joe Biden to meet Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy

Follow us on Image Source : AP Joe Biden to meet Zelenskyy

Russia-Ukraine war: US President Joe Biden this week will be seen having a detailed conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. As per the reports, Biden and Zelenskyy are scheduled to meet at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit on Wednesday in Vilnius. This meeting has been referred to as a sign of unity as the presence of the Ukrainian President at the summit had been in question.

Team agenda includes Ukraine's potential for NATO

Citing an official familiar with the meeting, CNN reported that the two world leaders will exchange words on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Moreover, the team agenda includes various other issues comprising a future pathway for Ukraine to become a member of the military alliance.

According to the report, Ukraine will dominate the NATO summit with its presence being questioned. The US-Ukraine alliance has been the talk of the town for a while as Zelenskyy is demanding NATO membership for Ukraine and additional military assistance.

Biden asserted- Ukraine not ready for NATO membership

However, Biden in an interview asserted that he doesn't think Ukraine is ready for NATO membership. He added that NATo takes some time to meet all qualifications, from democratization to a whole range of other issues.

"I don't think it (Ukraine) is ready for membership in NATO," the US President said in an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria when asked about Ukraine's NATO membership.

Zelenskyy looking for clear path to NATO

In an interview with ABC News, Zelenskyy said, "It would be an important message to say that NATO is not afraid of Russia. Ukraine should get clear security guarantees while it is not in NATO. Only under these conditions, our meeting would be meaningful, otherwise it's just another politics."

