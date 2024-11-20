US embassy in Kyiv shuts down, employees instructed to shelter in place amid anticipated air attack

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS A convoy of cars leaves the U.S. embassy, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine

Kyiv: The US embassy in Kyiv has received information of a potential significant air attack on Wednesday and will be closed, the US Department of State Consular Affairs said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, the embassy will be closed, and embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place," the department said in a statement published on the website of the US embassy in Kyiv.

Russia had been warning the West for months that if Washington allowed Ukraine to fire US, British and French missiles deep into Russia, Moscow would consider those NATO members to be directly involved in the war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in October that Moscow would respond to Ukraine's strikes with US-made weapons deep into Russia.

On Tuesday, Putin lowered the threshold for a nuclear strike in response to a broader range of conventional attacks, with nuclear risks rising amid the highest tensions between Russia and the West in more than half a century.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.