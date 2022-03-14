Russia-Ukraine war: US warns China against helping Moscow, says Beijing to 'faces consequences if...'

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) In his talks with senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi, Sullivan will indeed be looking for limits in what Beijing will do for Moscow.

China will face "absolutely" face consequences if it helped Russia evade sweeping sanctions over the war in Ukraine, said U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, reported news agency Reuters. Sullivan will meet China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome today.

Sullivan earlier said that Russia asked China for military equipment to use in its invasion of Ukraine. We will not allow that to go forward,” he said. China in turn accused Monday the U.S. of spreading “disinformation.”

We will not allow that to go forward,” he said. China in turn accused on Monday the U.S. of spreading “disinformation.”

In his talks with senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi, Sullivan will indeed be looking for limits in what Beijing will do for Moscow.

“I’m not going to sit here publicly and brandish threats," he told CNN in a round of Sunday news show interviews. “But what I will tell you is we are communicating directly and privately to Beijing that there absolutely will be consequences” if China helps Russia “backfill” its losses from the sanctions.

Without giving details, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Monday that the “Ukraine situation will definitely be a hot topic" at the meeting, which had been scheduled before Russia invaded its neighbor.

The White House said the talks will focus on the direct impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine on regional and global security.

(inputs from AP)

Latest World News