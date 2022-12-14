Russia-Ukraine war: Iranian-made drones hit multiple government offices in Kyiv; '10 drones shot down'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: Amid the relentless Russia-Ukraine war, the war-torn nation has again been hit brutally by Moscow's lethal drones on Wednesday morning. According to the Kyiv authorities, the first drone attack was reported at around 6:30 am and subsequently, multiple attacks have been carried out by the Russian forces. During the air raid, two buildings incorporating various government offices collapsed. Ukrainian authorities said no one was injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, Regional Governor Oleksii Kuleba said the Russian forces have used Iranian drones to attack Kyiv and added at least 10 such drones were shot down by the Ukranian forces. Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces wrote on their Telegram channel they had shot down 10 Shaheds launched from the eastern coast of the Azov Sea and that “combat work is still ongoing.”

President Zelenskyy warns- "The danger is not over yet"

The capital remained largely calm after the attack, which occurred around daybreak and before the start of the business day, and any destruction appeared to be very limited. The reported explosions went largely unnoticed even in the central district. But Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a top official in the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, cautioned “the danger is not over yet” on the social media channel. He wrote that a private home in the southwestern suburb of Vyshneve had been hit.

The reported attacks come as Ukraine has faced a barrage of Russian air strikes across the country, largely targeting infrastructure, in recent weeks as well as continued fighting along the front lines in the eastern and southern regions. Ukrainian authorities said that during the latest round of volleys on Dec. 5, more than 60 of 70 strikes were intercepted by air defence systems, including nine out of 10 targeting the capital and its region. US officials said Tuesday the United States was poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian missiles.

(With inputs from AP)

