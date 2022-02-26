Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/@UKRAINEMILITARY Attempting to stop invasion by Russian tanks, Ukrainian soldier blows himself up

Amid tensions in Ukraine as Russian forces have invaded the country, Ukranian soldier Skakun Vitaliy Volodymyrovych blew himself up along with a bridge in order to prevent invasion by Russian tanks from marching ahead. The incident took place at the Crimean intersection in order to stop the promotion of the tank column.

A decision was made to overthrow the Geniche Car Bridge. Ukranian soldier Volodymyrovich was called to perform this task. The bridge was replaced, but he didn't have time to get out of there. He was killed in the explosion that followed.

The facebook page of Ukraine Military shared Volodymyrovych's story. "On this difficult day for our country, when the Ukrainian people give way to the Russian occupiers in all directions, one of the hardest places on the map of Ukraine was the Crimean intersection, where one of the first enemies met a separate marine battalion," read the social media post.

"Russian invaders, know, under your feet the earth will burn! We will fight as long as we live! And as long as we are alive we will fight!", it further said.

Russian troops pressed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday after a night of explosions and street fighting sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground. The country’s leader refused an American offer to evacuate, insisting he would stay. “The fight is here,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

It was not immediately clear how far Russian troops had advanced. Ukrainian officials reported some success in fending off assaults, but fighting persisted near the capital. Skirmishes reported on the edge of the city suggested that small Russian units were trying to clear a path for the main forces.

