Thursday, November 24, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Did Russian commanders order systematic rape campaign in Ukraine?

Did Russian commanders order systematic rape campaign in Ukraine?

The 'systematic' nature of the sexual violence committed by Russian troops provides yet more evidence that Vladimir Putin's commanders and soldiers have used rape as a weapon of war in the nine months since the invasion began.

Vani Mehrotra Edited By: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra New Delhi Published on: November 24, 2022 19:31 IST
Russia Ukraine war
Image Source : AP Residents of Ukraine's bombed capital roamed the streets with empty bottles in search of water and crowded into cafés for warmth, light and power

Russia Ukraine war: Ukrainian women were ordered by Russian troops to hang white rags outside their homes. According to a media report, this was done to let Russian troops know who to rape. 

Commanders would 'encourage and order' the troops to rape women in Russian-occupied towns in Ukraine throughout the war, British criminal lawyer Wayne Jordash, who is assisting Kiev's war crimes investigations, was quoted by the report as saying. 

A Ukrainian woman, from the village of Berestianka near Kiev, described how a Russian soldier ordered her to hang a white rag outside her house, the report said.

In some areas around Kiev, there is evidence that sexual violence committed by Russian troops involved a level of organisation that it "speaks to planning on a more systematic level", Jordash said. 

The 'systematic' nature of the sexual violence committed by Russian troops provides yet more evidence that Vladimir Putin's commanders and soldiers have used rape as a weapon of war in the nine months since the invasion began, Daily Mail reported.

Systematic mass rape campaigns in war use forced impregnation as a tool to ethnically cleanse a nation and psychologically traumatise generations of people.

The children born as a result of wartime rape are often stigmatised as they become a "living reminder of the conflict", academics say.

Women across Ukraine have detailed horrific sexual violence and evidence has now emerged showing Russian commanders have known or even ordered a systematic rape campaign.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: Multiple explosions heard across Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
Chunav-Manch-2022

Top News

Latest News