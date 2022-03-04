Russia Ukraine War: Safety of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, secured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Russian troops fired on the TV tower, near the Memorial complex in Kyiv.

The safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, has now been secured. A massive fire broke out at the nuclear power plant on Friday following an attack by Russian forces.

"The director of the plant said that nuclear safety is now guaranteed. According to those responsible for the plant, a training building and a laboratory were affected by the fire," Oleksandr Starukh, head of the military administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, said on Facebook.

According to reports, some people were seriously injured during fighting at the nuclear power plant in the southeastern region of the war-torn nation.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has placed its Incident and Emergency Centre in full 24/7 response mode due to the serious situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Separately, US President Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to receive an update on the fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and urged Russia to cease its military activities in the affected area and allow access to emergency responders, the White House has said.

"President Biden joined President Zelenskyy in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site," the White House said in a readout of the call on Thursday.

Biden also spoke with the Under Secretary for Nuclear Security of the US Department of Energy and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) to receive an update on the situation at the plant. The President will continue to be briefed regularly, the White House said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also spoke with Zelensky. He said reckless actions of Russia could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe. He said UK would do everything it could to ensure situation didn't deteriorate further

"I've just spoken to President @ZelenskyyUa about the gravely concerning situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station. Russia must immediately cease its attack on the power station and allow unfettered access for emergency services to the plant," he tweeted.

"The Prime Minister said he would be seeking an emergency UN Security Council meeting in the coming hours, and that the UK would raise this issue immediately with Russia and close partners," the British government said in a statement.

On Thursday, Russian forces pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city by shelling Europe's largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station.

