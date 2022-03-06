Eight Russian missiles hit Vinnytsia, claims Ukraine; seeks air defense, combat aircraft | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vinnytsia Airport badly hit due to Russian missile strike.

Highlights Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday claimed that at least eight missiles have hit the city of Vinnytsia.

Sharing a video of Russia's missiles hitting the city, Kuleba sought air and military defense.

As per reports, the Vinnytsia airport has also been destroyed due to the missile attacks.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday claimed that at least eight missiles have hit the city of Vinnytsia, a large city in Ukraine, far from the frontline.

Sharing a video of Russia's missiles hitting the city, Kuleba sought air and military defense, along with combat aircraft. "Putin continues his cowardly & barbaric missile strikes, air bombardment of civilians. Help us close the sky and save lives! Provide air and missile defense, combat aircraft! Stop Russian terrorism!", Kuleba wrote.

As per reports, the Vinnytsia airport has also been destroyed due to the missile attacks.

On Friday, US officials had said that Russia has fired 480 missiles at Ukraine as Russian troops make more progress in the south, but are largely stalled in the north. The official said about 90 per cent of the Russian combat power that had been arrayed around Ukraine is now in the country.

Meanwhile, the U.N. human rights office on Sunday said that it has confirmed the deaths of 364 civilians in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24. The Geneva-based office said that another 759 civilians had been injured as of midnight Saturday.

Latest World News