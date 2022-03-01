Follow us on Image Source : AP Russia Ukraine War: Russian forces attack Kyiv TV tower, 5 killed

Advancing tensions with Ukraine, Russian forces on Tuesday bombarded the central square in Ukraine's second-largest city and Kyiv's main TV tower. The attack on the TV tower has left at least 5 killed, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said. He also accused Moscow of a blatant campaign of terror and vowed: “Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget.”, reported news agency AP.

Zelensky tweeted, "To the world: what is the point of saying «never again» for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar? At least 5 killed. History repeating…"

The TV tower is a couple miles from central Kyiv and a short walk from numerous apartment buildings. Officials said a TV control room and a power substation were hit, and Ukrainian TV channels stopped broadcasting.

At the same time, a 64-kilometer convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles advanced on Kyiv in what the West feared was a bid by Russian President Vladimir Putin to topple Ukraine's government and install a Kremlin-friendly regime. And Russian forces pressed their attack on other towns and cities across the country, including at or near the strategic ports of Odesa and Mariupol in the south.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba said that Nazis killed over 33 thousand Jews where the Kyiv TV tower was situated.

Day 6 of the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II found Russia increasingly isolated, beset by tough sanctions that have thrown its economy into turmoil and left the country practically friendless, apart from a few countries like China, Belarus and North Korea.

Overall death tolls from the fighting remained unclear, but a senior Western intelligence official, who had been briefed by multiple intelligence agencies, estimated Tuesday that more than 5,000 Russian soldiers had been captured or killed so far.

