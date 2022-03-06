Russia to consider nations providing jets to Ukraine 'participants in conflict'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Kyiv: Ukrainian soldiers drive on an armored military vehicle in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Highlights Russian military has warned Ukraine's neighbouring countries from hosting its warplanes.

Moscow may consider them as participtants in the conflict if Ukrainian aircraft fly combat missions.

Amid the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian military has warned Ukraine's neighbouring countries from hosting its warplanes, saying Moscow may consider them as participtants in the conflict if Ukrainian aircraft fly combat missions from their territory.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov charged Sunday that some Ukrainian combat planes had redeployed to Romania and other Ukraine neighbors he didn't identify.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia’s military operation in Ukraine can be suspended only if Kiev ceases military actions and fulfills Moscow’s demands in a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reported Russian news agency TASS.

In the telephonic conversation, Vladimir Putin informed on the progress of the special military operation to defend Donbas and outlined the main goals and objectives of the operation, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia

(Agency Inputs)

Latest World News