Amid crisis in Ukraine, Russia approves list of 'unfriendly' countries, territories; US, UK included

Follow us on Image Source : AP People cross an improvised path under a destroyed bridge while fleeing the town of Irpin close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022

Highlights The Russian government on Monday approved a list of countries as 'unfriendly'.

The list includes the United States and Canada, the EU states, the UK among others.

The Russian government on Monday approved a list of countries and territories that are 'unfriendly' with Russia and has imposed sanctions against them after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine.

The list includes the United States and Canada, the EU states, the UK (including Jersey, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, Gibraltar), Ukraine, Montenegro, Switzerland, Albania, Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, North Macedonia, and also Japan, South Korea, Australia, Micronesia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Taiwan, reported TASS News Agency.

The government noted that according to this decree, Russian citizens and companies, the state itself, its regions and municipalities that have foreign exchange obligations to foreign creditors from the list of unfriendly countries will be able to pay them in rubles.

The new temporary procedure applies to payments exceeding 10 million rubles per month (or a similar amount in foreign currency).

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday said that London and other Western governments are seriously considering sanctions on Russian energy exports in response to the ongoing military operation in Ukraine.

Latest World News