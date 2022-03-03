Thursday, March 03, 2022
     
  4. Ukraine's demilitarisation, neutral status will be achieved in any case: Putin tells Macron

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 03, 2022 19:20 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to the head of the
Image Source : AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to the head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin during their meeting in Moscow, Russia.

Highlights

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday once again warned Kyiv
  • Putin said that goals of Russia's operation in Ukraine is its demilitarization and neutral status
  • Putin said attempts by Kyiv to delay negotiations would result in adding more items in demands

At war with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday once again warned Kyiv that any attempts to delay negotiations would result in Moscow adding more items to its list of demands. Putin said that Russia's goal is Ukraine's demilitarisation and neutral status.

Speaking to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Putin said that the goals of Russia's operation in Ukraine - its demilitarization and neutral status - will be achieved in any case, the Kremlin said, Reuters reported.

Putin said that any attempts by Kyiv to delay negotiations would result in Moscow adding more items to its list of demands.

Talking over the phone, Putin told Macron that Western countries and France did absolutely nothing to force Kyiv to comply with Minsk agreements. 

