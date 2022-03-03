Ukraine's demilitarisation, neutral status will be achieved in any case: Putin tells Macron

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to the head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin during their meeting in Moscow, Russia.

Highlights Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday once again warned Kyiv

Putin said that goals of Russia's operation in Ukraine is its demilitarization and neutral status

Putin said attempts by Kyiv to delay negotiations would result in adding more items in demands

At war with Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday once again warned Kyiv that any attempts to delay negotiations would result in Moscow adding more items to its list of demands. Putin said that Russia's goal is Ukraine's demilitarisation and neutral status.

Speaking to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Putin said that the goals of Russia's operation in Ukraine - its demilitarization and neutral status - will be achieved in any case, the Kremlin said, Reuters reported.

Putin said that any attempts by Kyiv to delay negotiations would result in Moscow adding more items to its list of demands.

Talking over the phone, Putin told Macron that Western countries and France did absolutely nothing to force Kyiv to comply with Minsk agreements.

