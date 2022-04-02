Ukrainian photographer who went missing 2 weeks ago found dead near Kyiv

Follow us on Image Source : @THEKYIVINDEPENDENT Ukrainian journalist Maks Levin.

Ukrainian photographer and documentary maker Maks Levin who went missing 2 weeks ago was found dead near the capital Kyiv, reported news agency AFP quoting Presidential Aide Andriy Yermak. "Maks Levin went missing in the conflict area on March 13 in the Kyiv region. His body was found near the village of Guta Mezhygirska on April 1," Yermak said on Telegram.

Maks Levin had worked with prestigious news and media organizations including BBC, Reuters, and the Associated Press.

Preliminary information released by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office denoted that, Levin, who was unarmed was killed with two shots from small arms by servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces. He was survived by four minor sons, a wife, and elderly parents.

Levin has been missing since March 13, when he contacted his friend from Vyshhorod near Kyiv to report on the fighting in the region.

An investigation into his death has been launched.

