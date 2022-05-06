Friday, May 06, 2022
     
  Russia won't use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, says foreign ministry spokesperson Alexei Zaitsev

Russia won't use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, says foreign ministry spokesperson Alexei Zaitsev

Abhro Banerjee Edited by: Abhro Banerjee @AbhroBanerjee1
New Delhi Updated on: May 06, 2022 15:54 IST
Russia will not use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, said
Russia will not use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, said the Russian foreign secretary spokesperson. 

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson Alexei Zaitsev said that the country will not use nuclear weapons against Ukraine, mentioned a Reuters report. 

The report further added that Zaitsev told reported that the use of weapons by Russia, which was a risk that Western officials have publicly discussed,  was not applicable in the case of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

The report said that on April 14, CIA director William Burns said that given the setbacks that Russia had suffered "none of us can take lightly the threat posed by a potential resort to tactical nuclear weapons or low-yield nuclear weapons". 

A week back, an official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told reporters: "We continue to monitor their nuclear capabilities every day the best we can and we do not assess that there is a threat of the use of nuclear weapons and no threat to NATO territory."

