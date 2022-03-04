Follow us on Image Source : AP 'No bad intentions towards our neighbours', says Putin, calls for 'normalizing relations'

Amid escalating tensions in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said that Russia doesn't have ill intentions towards its neighbours. He said that Russia has fulfilled all its economic obligations so far, and will continue to do so. He called for normalizing relations and cooperation from other countries.

"We do not have any bad intentions towards our neighbors. I would suggest them not to escalate the situation, not to impose restrictions, we fulfill all obligations and will continue to fulfill them", Putin said.

His statement comes in light of the ongoing escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. He also defended Russia saying all its actions are a response to the 'non-friendly actions' towards Russia. "We do not see the need to escalate the situation and to worsen our relations. All our actions, when they occur, occur only in response to non-friendly actions towards Russia. I think we all need to think about normalizing relations and cooperating", he said. Earlier today, Putin held a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council.

Meanwhile, Russia has begun transferring troops from its Southern and Eastern Military Districts to replenish its ranks, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia has exhausted most of its operational reserve in Ukraine, reported The Kyiv Independent.

