Russia Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin's top advisor Anatoly Chubais resigns, leaves country

Follow us on Image Source : AP (FILE) Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Anatoly Chubais in the Novo-Ogaryovo residence in Moscow, Nov. 7, 2016.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide Anatoly Chubais has resigned and left the country while citing his opposition to the former's war in Ukraine.

Chubais (66), who is considered to be the architect of Russia's post-Soviet economic reforms, was one of the high-profile leaders associated with the Russian government.

According to sources cited by news agency Reuters, Chubais does not intend to return to Russia.

Chubais served as Putin's special representative for ties with international organisations. He was appointed to the post in 2020. Prior to this, he had served as the Chairman of the Executive Board of state technology firm Rusnano. He had also served as former President Boris Yeltsin's chief of staff in the late 90s.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24 after Putin announced a special military operation to demilitarize the neighbour.

Ukraine's ambition to join NATO -- an intergovernmental military alliance of 30 countries including the US, is believed to be one of the factors that led Putin to order a military operation in Ukraine last month.

Since February 28, Ukrainian and Russian delegations have held three rounds of in-person negotiations in Belarus to seek a possible end to the war. The two sides started their fourth round of negotiations via video link on March 14.

So far, no significant progress has been made in the negotiation process.

