Image Source : @RUSSIAUN (TWITTER) Russia Ukraine War: Russian military claims it knocked out Ukraine air defences.

The Russian military says it has knocked out Ukraine's air defence assets and airbases. The Russian Defence Ministry said the Russian strikes have ôsuppressed air defence means of the Ukrainian military, adding that the infrastructure of Ukraine's military bases has been incapacitated. It denied the claims that a Russian warplane was shot down over Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, reported that it has shot down five Russian aircraft while fending off the Russian attack on the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he unleashed an attack on Ukraine in a televised address early Thursday, drawing international condemnation.

