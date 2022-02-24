Thursday, February 24, 2022
     
Russia Ukraine War: Russian military claims it knocked out Ukraine air defences

The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, reported that it has shot down five Russian aircraft while fending off the Russian attack on the country.

AP Reported by: AP
Moscow Published on: February 24, 2022 13:05 IST
Image Source : @RUSSIAUN (TWITTER)

Russia Ukraine War: Russian military claims it knocked out Ukraine air defences. 

Highlights

  • Russian military says it has knocked out Ukraine's air defence assets and airbases
  • Russian Def Ministry said Russian strikes have suppressed air defence means of Ukrainian military
  • It denied the claims that a Russian warplane was shot down over Ukraine

The Russian military says it has knocked out Ukraine's air defence assets and airbases. The Russian Defence Ministry said the Russian strikes have ôsuppressed air defence means of the Ukrainian military, adding that the infrastructure of Ukraine's military bases has been incapacitated. It denied the claims that a Russian warplane was shot down over Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, reported that it has shot down five Russian aircraft while fending off the Russian attack on the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he unleashed an attack on Ukraine in a televised address early Thursday, drawing international condemnation.

ALSO READ: Ukraine shuts airports to civilian flights, warns of airspace danger amid confrontation with Russia

ALSO READ: Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi as Ukraine closes airspace

