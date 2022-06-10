Russia Ukraine war: NATO invites Ukraine's Zelensky to attend alliance's summit in Madrid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy displayed on a screen as he addresses the audience from Kyiv on a screen during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Russia Ukraine war news: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited by North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to attend alliance's summit in Madrid from June 28 to 29. The development has been confirmed by NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Joane. The summit would be attended for the first time by NATO partners from the Pacific - Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea.

The meeting will start with a working dinner where Finland, Georgia, Sweden, Ukraine and the European Union are invited and will be chaired by NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg. Earlier in the day, Europa Press, citing sources in the Spanish government, said Spain planned to send Zelensky a formal invitation to the summit in Madrid on June 29 and 30. However, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba admitted that he does not expect positive decisions for Ukraine at the NATO summit. Moreover, the NATO Defense Ministers will meet on June 15-16 in Brussels, the alliance said on Friday, adding that the EU, Georgia, Finland, Sweden and Ukraine are invited to attend the event.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. Nearly 14 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to United Nations (UN) estimates and most of those displaced are women and children. The conflict has left 15.7 million Ukrainians in need of humanitarian support, with some of them lacking access to water and electricity.

