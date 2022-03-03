Thursday, March 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukraine confirms Russia's capture of southern city Kherson
Live now

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukraine confirms Russia's capture of southern city Kherson

Russia reported its military casualties for the first time since the invasion began last week, saying nearly 500 of its troops have been killed and almost 1,600 wounded.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 03, 2022 7:40 IST
A rocket fragment lies on the ground next to a building of
Image Source : (AP PHOTO/ANDREW MARIENKO)

A rocket fragment lies on the ground next to a building of Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) after a rocket attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. 

 

Russia-Ukraine War Day 8 LIVE Updates: Russian forces laid siege to two strategic Ukrainian seaports Wednesday and pressed their bombardment of the country's second-biggest city, while the huge armoured column threatening Kyiv appeared stalled outside the capital. Moscow's isolation deepened, meanwhile, when most of the world lined up against it at the United Nations to demand it withdraw from Ukraine. And the prosecutor for the International Criminal Court opened an investigation into possible war crimes. The second round of talks aimed at ending the fighting was expected Thursday, but there appeared to be little common ground between the two sides. Russia reported its military casualties for the first time since the invasion began last week, saying nearly 500 of its troops have been killed and almost 1,600 wounded. Ukraine did not disclose its own military losses but said more than 2,000 civilians have died, a claim that could not be independently verified. 

Latest World News

Live updates :Russia-Ukraine War Day 8

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Mar 03, 2022 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Ukrainian officials confirm Russia's capture of southern city Kherson, report AFP

  • Mar 03, 2022 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Ukraine refugees reach 1 million in 7 days

    The UN refugee agency says 1 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion less than a week ago, an exodus without precedent in this century for its speed. The tally from UNHCR amounts to more than 2 percent of Ukraine's population on the move in under a week. The World Bank counted the population at 44 million at the end of 2020. The UN agency has predicted that up to 4 million people could eventually leave Ukraine but cautioned that even that projection could be revised upward. In an email, UNHCR spokesperson Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams wrote: “Our data indicates we passed the 1M mark” as of midnight in central Europe, based on counts collected by national authorities.

  • Mar 03, 2022 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Zelensky says he is proud of country's "heroic" resistance to Russian invasion

  • Mar 03, 2022 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    India abstains again on Ukraine vote at UN; resolution censuring Russia passes with 141 votes

  • Mar 03, 2022 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Third IAF's C-17 aircraft carrying 208 Indian citizens from Ukraine, lands at Hindan airbase

  • Mar 03, 2022 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Kiren Rijiju interacted with Indian students who reached Slovakia's Košice from Ukraine | VIDEO

  • Mar 03, 2022 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Russia fires rockets, debris hits near train station

  • Mar 03, 2022 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    World Bank halts all projects in Russia and Belarus: AFP

  • Mar 03, 2022 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Operation Ganga: Second IAF flight with 220 Indian nationals reaches Hindon airbase

  • Mar 03, 2022 7:05 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Another flight from Bucharest carrying Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai

    A flight from Bucharest landed in Mumbai Thursday carrying Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine, an official said. Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomed the passengers as soon as the Air India Express Flight IX 1202 landed in Mumbai. “I have been asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to welcome you. There were around 17,000 Indians, including students, stranded there (in Ukraine) and the PM started Operation Ganga to evacuate them,” Danve said, interacting with passengers inside the aircraft.

  • Mar 03, 2022 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar interacts with around 200 Indians repatriated from Ukraine | VIDEO

  • Mar 03, 2022 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Indian students are taken hostage by Ukrainian security forces, Russian Embassy in India's tweets

  • Mar 03, 2022 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Russian troops seize city of Kherson in southern Ukraine: Report

    A Russian official says troops have taken the Ukrainian port city of Kherson — a claim that the Ukrainian military denies. The city is under Russian soldiers' “complete control,” Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Wednesday. He said that the city's civilian infrastructure, essential facilities and transport are operating as usual and that there are no shortages of food or essential goods. Konashenkov said talks between the Russian commanders, city administrations and regional authorities on how to maintain order in the city were underway Wednesday. The claims could not be immediately verified. The fall of Kherson -- a city of 300,000 people, northwest of the Crimean peninsula -- is significant because it would allow the Russians to control more of Ukraine's southern coastline and to push west toward the city of Odessa.

  • Mar 03, 2022 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Air raid alerts in Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast and other areas after explosion near metro station

    Air raid alerts in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, Mykolaiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv and Chernihiv Oblast, Volyn Oblast, Cherkasy Oblast, Kirovohrad Oblast, Poltava Oblast, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa, a Ukraine media outlet the Kyiv Independent reported

  • Mar 03, 2022 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Two explosions heard near Kyiv's Druzhby Narodiv metro station

    Two explosions were heard near Kyiv's Druzhby Narodiv metro station on Wednesday (local time), according to The Kyiv independent, a Ukraine media outlet. "A third and fourth explosion has now been heard near Kyiv's Druzhby Narodiv metro station. Air raid alerts in Kyiv. Residents must go immediately to the nearest shelter," The Kyiv Independent reported. 

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News