3 killed, 8 injured in latest Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Lviv

Russia-Ukraine war: The latest Russian rocket strike in Ukraine's western city of Lviv on Thursday has claimed the lives of three people, while eight others were injured and many more trapped under debris, according to the local mayor.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi on his Telegram handle said that one person was seriously injured while over 60 buildings were damaged and about 50 cars destroyed in the aftermath of the rocket strike. He termed the strike as the 'largest attack' on Lviv's civilian infrastructure since the Russian invasion.

Emergency teams have been dispatched to clear the debris and pull people out from the rubble, the mayor also said.

Meanwhile, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of Lviv Regional State Administration, said that a "critical infrastructure facility" was struck during the attack, and that Russia was aiming mainly for the "destruction of the Ukrainian people", BBC reported.

Earlier, a reported Russian missile strike at a residential building in Ukraine's Kharkiv area on Tuesday left 43 people, including 12 children, injured, according to local officials. A one-year-old and a 10-month-old infant were among the injured.

Russian missiles had also struck a pizza restaurant in Ukraine's Kramatorsk city last week, killing 11 people, including four children. As many as 56 people were injured in the attack.

Following the strike in Kramatorsk, Zelenskyy said it was a "manifestation of terror" and said that a tribunal should be set up for alleged crimes in the ensuing Russian-Ukraine war.

