Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Zelenskyy mum on specifics of new US aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to US President Joe Biden for the additional military aid but said he would not say specifically what the new package included because he didn’t want to tip off Russia. Follow all updates here.

New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2022 6:58 IST
Ukrainian servicemen carry containers backdropped by a blaze at a warehouse after a bombing on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Russia Ukraine War: The situation in Ukraine continues to remain tense as Russia continues to advance its invasion bid. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was thankful to US President Joe Biden for the additional military aid but said he would not say specifically what the new package included because he didn’t want to tip off Russia. “This is our defense,” he said in his nighttime video address to the nation. “When the enemy doesn’t know what to expect from us. As they didn’t know what awaited them after Feb. 24,” the day Russia invaded. “They didn’t know what we had for defense or how we prepared to meet the blow.” Zelenskyy said Russia expected to find Ukraine much as it did in 2014, when it seized Crimea without a fight and backed separatists as they took control of the eastern Donbas region. But Ukraine is now a different country, with much stronger defenses, he said. Follow all updates here.

  • Mar 18, 2022 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    US House of Representatives approves bill to suspend normal trade relations with Russia

    Amid Russia's war with Ukraine, US House of Representatives has approved a bill to suspend normal trade relations with Moscow and Belarus.

  • Mar 18, 2022 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    US lawmakers urge India 'to speak out against Putin's targeting of civilians in Ukraine'

    US lawmakers urge India "to speak out against Vladimir Putin's targeting of civilians in #Ukraine," following a bipartisan call with Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the US.

  • Mar 18, 2022 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Urge UNSC to work for immediate ceasefire & political solution with respect to Ukraine: WHO

    We urge UNSC to work for immediate ceasefire & a political solution... This is the only life saving medicine we need right now. We call on all donors to fully fund the UN appeal to support humanitarian needs in #Ukraine, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

    In every case, the only solution is peace...as if COVID is not enough...I urge you not to lose sight of other crises such as malnutrition, measles surge in Afghanistan. Health assistance needed in Syria with half of them being children, he added.

    Although Ukraine is the focus of the world, I urge you not to lose sight of other crises such as malnutrition, measles surge in Afghanistan. Health assistance needed in Syria with half of them being children...Over 20 million needing health assistance in Yemen, Tedros said.

  • Mar 18, 2022 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Russia puts UNSC Ukraine Resolution on hold

    As tense situation continues amid Russia-Ukraine war, Moscow has put UNSC Ukraine Resolution on hold and called for for emergency meeting on US biolabs.

