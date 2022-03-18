Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Zelenskyy mum on specifics of new US aid

We urge UNSC to work for immediate ceasefire & a political solution... This is the only life saving medicine we need right now. We call on all donors to fully fund the UN appeal to support humanitarian needs in #Ukraine, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Although Ukraine is the focus of the world, I urge you not to lose sight of other crises such as malnutrition, measles surge in Afghanistan. Health assistance needed in Syria with half of them being children...Over 20 million needing health assistance in Yemen, Tedros said.