Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Don’t expect Russia to be ousted from UN Security Council, says White House

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russia Ukraine War LIVE Updates

A day after Russia’s suspension from the UN Human Rights Council amid its invasion of Ukraine, the White House on Friday said it does not anticipate the same for Moscow in the Security Council where it is a veto-wielding Permanent Member. “I know a question has been asked about whether Russia should be kicked out of being a permanent member. We don't anticipate that happening,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news briefing. Meanwhile, a missile hit a train station where thousands of Ukrainians had gathered Friday, killing at least 50 and wounding dozens more in an attack on a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a new, looming Russian offensive in the country's east, Ukrainian authorities said. The attack that some denounced as yet another war crime in the 6-week-old conflict came as workers unearthed bodies from a mass grave in Bucha, a town near Ukraine's capital where dozens of killings have already been documented following a Russian pullout. Photos from the station in Kramatorsk showed the dead covered with tarps on the ground and the remnants of a rocket with the words “For the children” painted on it in Russian. About 4,000 civilians were in and around the station at the time of the strike, heeding calls to leave the area before fighting intensifies in the Donbas region, the office of Ukraine's prosecutor-general said.

Latest World News