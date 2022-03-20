Sunday, March 20, 2022
     
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Vladimir Putin criticises US military-biological research in Ukraine

Such activities pose a huge danger to both Russia and whole Europe, Putin was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency. The 2 leaders discussed Russia's military operation in Ukraine, and Putin noted missile attacks by Ukrainian security forces on cities in Donbass, said the statement.

Live updates :Russia-Ukraine War | MARCH 20

  • Mar 20, 2022 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Russia-Ukraine War: Switzerland ready to host Ukraine-Russia negotiations

    Switzerland is ready to become a mediator in resolving the Ukraine conflict and could organize talks between Kyiv and Moscow, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said."Switzerland combines neutrality with a humanitarian tradition," Cassis said at a Saturday rally in Bern, as quoted by the Swiss RTS broadcaster. "It's a small country with a strong commitment to freedom. It is ready to play the role of a mediator behind the scenes or host negotiations," the Swiss president added. According to RTS, Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the Bern crowd via video link from Kyiv and thanked Switzerland for its solidarity with Ukraine. However, Zelenskyy critiqued the fact that Swiss businesses, such as Nestle, continue to operate in Russia.In the early hours of February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against the Kyiv forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted - the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions.

  • Mar 20, 2022 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Russia-Ukraine War: US does not allow Kiev to agree to Russia's terms, says Sergei Lavrov

    The United States does not allow Ukraine to agree to the conditions put forward by Russia in the negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed on Saturday. According to Lavrov, the dialogues have improved, but the United States can "hold the hand" of the Ukrainian delegation. At the same time, the minister expressed hope that the military operation would end with a comprehensive agreement on the neutral status of Ukraine with security guarantees for it, RT reported. Commenting on the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Lavrov noted that these events were the culmination of the course that the West has pursued against Russia since the early 1990s. Lavrov also noted that statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he does not support neo-Nazis are at odds with his real actions. "To my great regret and shame, President Zelensky declares that how can he be a Nazi when he is of Jewish origin, and he says this exactly on the days when Ukraine defiantly withdraws from the agreement on the protection of monuments of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War - such an agreement within the framework of the CIS existed," Lavrov said. The minister added that when Zelensky patronises such trends, it becomes "difficult to take the policies of the Ukrainian leadership seriously".

  • Mar 20, 2022 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Russia-Ukraine War: 'Russia has many reliable partners with promising markets', says Dmitry Medvedev

    Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said that Russia has many reliable partners in the post-Soviet space- in China, Southeast Asia and Africa. There are many more countries in the world than those that are part of the West, he said. "You can proclaim yourself a 'golden billion' as much as you like, but the population on the globe is many times larger, and metals are much more expensive than gold. By the way, we also get them. And who is isolating whom now is a big question. "Russia has many reliable partners, not only in the post-Soviet space, but also in China, Southeast Asia and African countries. This is a huge, promising market, which is not torn apart by such contradictions as in Europe. The fruits of this partnership and cooperation are more than obvious," Medvedev said, RT reported. He added that the Russian government has already taken operational decisions to support the country's population and economy. Medvedev also said that there would be no collapse of the Russian economy due to sanctions. "The government has already made operational decisions to support our people and the economy: Social payments, additional financing of high-tech industries, agriculture, the banking sector - in general, there will be no collapse in the economy," Medvedev said.

  • Mar 20, 2022 6:58 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Russia-Ukraine War: Residents in Ukraine's Mariupol who escaped Russian bombs starving to death

    Thousands of Mariupol residents who managed to escape from Russian bombs are starving to death in occupied Manhushi and Melekin.The Head of Donetsk Military-Civil Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko claimed on Sunday said that the Russian occupying forces are refusing to provide food, water and safe passage."Head of Donetsk Military-Civil Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said thousands of Mariupol residents who managed to escape from Russian bombs are starving to death in occupied Manhushi and Melekin. Russian occupying forces refuse to provide food, water and safe passage," tweeted The Kyiv Independent.The besieged city of Mariupol is under almost constant bombardment, according to a major in Ukraine's army, and residents are rationing food and water as bodies are left in the streets.There are also conflicting reports over the status of one of Ukraine's key industrial facilities, the Azov steel plant, in Mariupol.New satellite imagery shows the destruction of the city's bombed theatre, with the word "children" clearly visible on the outside of the building, reported CNN.Meanwhile, the Mariupol City Council claimed that residents of Mariupol, Ukraine, are being taken to Russian territory against their will by Russian forces."Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents have been taken to Russian territory. The occupiers illegally took people from the Livoberezhny district and from the shelter in the sports club building, where more than a thousand people (mostly women and children) were hiding from the constant bombing," read a statement from the Mariupol City Council.Captured Mariupol residents were taken to camps where Russian forces checked their phones and documents, the city council said, and then were redirected to remote Russian cities.

  • Mar 20, 2022 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Russia-Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin criticises US military-biological research in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed on Saturday "the unacceptable nature of the military-biological activities of the United States in Ukraine" in a phone conversation with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, the Kremlin said in a statement. Such activities pose a huge danger to both Russia and the whole Europe, Putin was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency. The two leaders discussed Russia's military operation in Ukraine, and Putin noted the missile attacks by the Ukrainian security forces on cities in Donbass, said the statement. Bettel said that "we must put an end to" the conflict, and "no one stands to gain from these clashes; not Russia, not Europe and certainly not Ukraine," according to a statement on the official website of the Luxembourg government. Bettel briefed Putin on contacts with leaders of Ukraine and other countries, and Putin outlined his assessments of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks, the statement added. The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday asked Washington to provide all information on the activities of the alleged US-linked biological laboratories in Ukraine. Last week, US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland testified before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Ukraine, admitting "Ukraine has biological research facilities."

     

